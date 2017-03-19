Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for most of Nova Scotia.

A low-pressure system will move throughout the Maritimes with snow beginning Sunday afternoon.

Snow and ice pellet amounts between five and 15 centimetres are expected before the freezing rain begins later in the evening.

The national weather forecaster warns roads will become icy and hazardous as the system moves across the province.

Strong wind gusts are also expected overnight, resulting in reduced visibility.

Overnight parking ban in Halifax

The temperature is expected to rise above zero by Monday morning, bringing rain.

Lunenburg, Shelburne and Queens counties are under a heavy rainfall warning with 20 to 40 millimetres possible and a risk of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

An overnight winter parking ban will be enforced in Halifax from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, to allow crews to clear snow from streets and sidewalks, the municipality said Sunday.

As well, crews were out Sunday applying brine to roads to prevent ice buildup, the city said in a release.