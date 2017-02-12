Heavy snow and high winds are set to wallop Nova Scotia on Monday, with blizzard warnings in place for the entire province and storm surge warnings for some coastal areas.

Two low pressure systems will come together just north of Long Island in New York State on Sunday. The resulting weather system will rapidly strengthen and move to a position just south of Yarmouth, N.S., then slowly pass east, affecting all three Maritime provinces.

Due to the slow speed of the system, there is the potential for some very high snowfall amounts for much of Nova Scotia.

Total snowfall amounts by Monday evening are expected to range from 30 to 60 centimetres for the western portions of the province, 20 to 30 cm for northern and eastern regions and near 10 cm in Cape Breton, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency said in its blizzard warning that people can expect visibility near zero, with wind gusts up to 110 km/h. (Les Suête winds local to the west coastal highlands of Cape Breton may reach 130 km/h.)

High snowfall amounts

The snow begins late Sunday night in the southwest of Nova Scotia.

It is forecast to spread across the Maritimes through Monday morning and into the afternoon.

The winds will drive a rough and pounding surf and extra caution should be taken around the coast, especially during high tides on Monday.

Snow is expected to start in Nova Scotia early Monday morning. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

There are storm surge warnings in place for much of the coast, including the Halifax and Sydney areas.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says lingering bands of snow around the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia will allow some accumulation to continue Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Mitchell will post updates on Facebook as the storm progresses.

Storm affecting rest of Atlantic Canada

The system will bring similar conditions to the rest of the Atlantic provinces.

In New Brunswick, a blizzard warning is in place for for the province's south, including Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton, while a band across the middle of the province is under a winter storm warning.

​A blizzard warning is in place for all of Prince Edward Island, with 15 cm of snow expected along with 80 km/h wind gusts.

There is a special weather statement for Newfoundland, where 15 to 25 centimetres is expected over the eastern half of the island by the end of the day Tuesday. In Labrador, more than 15 centimetres of snow is possible in the southeast.