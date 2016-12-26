The Maritimes is bracing for snow-rain mixture that promises to make driving difficult by early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says a warm front approaching from the west will spread snow across Nova Scotia on Monday night.

Blowing snow is expected to cause reduced visibility in Antigonish County and could be "significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," the weather service said Monday morning

That will change to rain by Tuesday morning, ending Tuesday night.

'Significantly impact travel'

There will likely be ice pellets and possibly freezing rain during the changeover, the weather service said Monday morning.

"These conditions could significantly impact travel Tuesday morning," the special weather statement said.

There is a rainfall alert for Digby, Yarmouth and Shelburne counties beginning Tuesday, with up to 40 millimetres expected.

Strong winds gusting to 100 kilometres per hour are expected early Tuesday morning for Inverness County, Mabou and the rest of northern Cape Breton.

High winds knocked out power

A snowfall warning is in effect in New Brunswick with total amounts of 15-20 centimetres rapidly accumulating overnight before changing to rain early Tuesday morning.

Prince Edward Island will see nearly 10 centimetres of snow before the changeover to rain.

Meanwhile, power outages that affected scattered pockets of the province Christmas Day dwindled to about 69 from a high of 4,600 on Sunday.

Nova Scotia Power was blaming high winds for outages in Cape Breton County, Antigonish County and communities in Annapolis Valley.

Some customers in the Sydney area, Port Hawkesbury and Lunenburg County were still without power Monday morning.