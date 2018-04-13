Police seek help after water treatment equipment vandalized at Marconi Campus

Cape Breton Regional Police are asking for the public's help finding those responsible for vandalizing the water tower and water treatment facilities at the Nova Scotia Community College Marconi Campus in Sydney on April 4.

The damage resulted in non-consumption orders and closures at both Marconi Campus and the adjacent Cape Breton University.

Police say the damage was in excess of $10,000.

They are looking for two vehicles seen in the area between 1 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. Police describe one vehicle as possibly a 2009 Hyundai Accent, light-coloured. The other is dark-coloured and possibly a Cobalt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.