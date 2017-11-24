A water main break just off St. Margarets Bay Road has affected about six Halifax homes, but it isn't expected to slow down work on the ongoing road construction.

The break occurred around noon on Friday on Quarry Road.

"[I] looked out the backyard and there was a river streaming toward the house," said Michael Cook, who lives on the nearby Fenwood Road. "I ran down to the basement and there was two feet of water."

Cook said he tried to move as many items as he could quickly, but he isn't sure what condition they are in. A nearby construction crew arrived shortly afterward to help out.

"We had some people come with pumps," said Cook. "We really appreciated that."

Insurance adjusters for Halifax Water have already been on site.

James Campbell, a spokesperson for the utility, said about six houses were affected. The break had nothing to do with the ongoing construction along the St. Margarets Bay Road, he said, and that project should not be impacted.

After two delays earlier this fall, the construction project is expected to wrap by the end of November.