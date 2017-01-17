A water leak forced some tenants out of an apartment building in the Clayton Park area of Halifax Monday night, according to the Red Cross.

There were safety concerns as water started leaking on one of the upper floors of the four-storey building on 390 Parkland Dr., also known as the Parkland Arms.

It's not clear when tenants affected by the leak will be able to return to their apartments.

The Red Cross is helping a woman and her five children with emergency lodging and food. Other tenants arranged to stay with relatives and friends, or are being assisted through insurance.

The building has had some bad luck. Boulders from a quarry across the Bicentennial Highway crashed into the building on two separate occasions. The most recent impact took place back in September, but the building was also hit in 2003.

There was also a small fire at 390 Parkland Dr. in 2014.

No one has been seriously hurt in any of the incidents.