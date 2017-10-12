More than 180 property owners and businesses in Fall River will soon be able to tap into the Halifax municipal water system — but it will cost them each thousands of dollars more than originally estimated.

Each will pay a $11,500 local improvement charge for the service, which will see a water main installed along Fall River Road and then south on Highway 2 to the Highway 102 interchange. The original estimated charge was $7,500.

Halifax municipal spokesman Brendan Elliott said tenders for the project came back more expensive than expected. Roughly 50 properties were removed as a result, he said, which means those that remain must pay more.

Work started last month on the $8.6-million project, which is expected to be completed by fall 2018. The federal and provincial governments are contributing about $6 million.

Coun. Steve Streatch. (CBC)

It is not mandatory to connect to the water main if you have a well or other water source. However, every property owner along the route, even if they choose not to connect, will still have to pay the local improvement charge.

The municipal councillor for the area, Steve Streatch, said that's just the nature of water-system installation.

"The local improvement charge is purely and simply that. It is an improvement not only in your property but in the value of your property," Streatch said.

Turtleback Tap & Grill owner Jaro Schubert. (Jaro Schubert)

But Jaro Schubert, who opened Turtleback Tap & Grill on Highway 2 in Fall River seven months ago, is concerned about the $11,500 cost. His restaurant is on a well and uses about 3,800 litres of water a day.

Three schools, the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre and the Fall River fire station will also get water. The municipality, however, isn't paying for its properties, such as the fire station, and Schubert said he wonders why.

"We need water, it's something that we need," Schubert said. "But the problem here, I believe, is that all the HRM properties are not paying. So everybody else needs to eat the cost."

He notes homeowners will have to pay $3,000 to $4,000 to hook up, on top of the $11,500 charge.

"I mean who's got $15,000?" he said.

Schubert wants Streatch to push the municipality to pay for its properties. Elliott said that might just happen when staff bring recommendations to council on that question.

The Fall River water extension project is expected to be completed by next fall. (Pat Callaghan/CBC)

Other business owners welcome the prospect of municipal water, including Ron Nelson, who owns Inn on the Lake with his wife Susan.

"Anybody who has a business on Highway 2 should certainly be delighted to see the water go in," he said. "I certainly can't see why any business wouldn't want to see it. It will certainly increase their property value. It will certainly avoid costly upgrades to their water systems in the future."

Inn on the Lake in Fall River. (Inn on the Lake )

Right now, the inn treats surface water from Lake Thomas with chlorine baths and salt baths. It has an intake pipe from the lake that brings the water in.

Installing an upgraded treatment system would mean about $750,000 in capital and operation costs, Nelson said. Getting municipal water will cost him a fraction of that.

Inn on the Lake has received approval to allow it to expand into a six-storey condo with 76 units. Nelson hopes to get that development started some time within the next 12 to 36 months, once he knows the water is going through.