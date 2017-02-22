The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has approved an increase in what people pay for their tap water because the utility isn't making enough money to meet its expenses.

The proposed increase would represent about a $5 a month increase in the first of three years according to G.A. Isenor Consulting Limited, a company hired to conduct a review of the municipality's water utility.

"Right now the average bill is about $103, that's per quarter, so we're looking to change that to $118 per quarter the first year and then go up from there to approximately $121 per quarter and $125 per quarter in the final three years," said consultant Gerry Isenor.

The water rate increase still needs to be approved by the province's Utility and Review Board. It's expected to hold a hearing on the rate hike application in the spring.

If approved the hike would start sometime in October, said Isenor.

Utility can't cover expenses

The water utility needs the extra cash because current water rates just aren't high enough to allow the utility to pay its expenses.

In his report to council, Isenor estimates residential water rates need to increase by 21.1 per cent to ensure the utility doesn't continue to have an operating deficit.

"The utility now has an accumulated deficit last year ending at about $4.9 million. It appears that it will grow to approximately $6.8 million this year so the utility is in what we call an operating deficit," said Isenor.

There are a couple of reasons for that deficit according to Isenor. Some people owe the utility money and haven't paid up, households are smaller so they use less water and many people are practicing water conservation.

All that means less money coming into the utility.