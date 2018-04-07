Water at NSCC Marconi campus given the all clear

A non-consumption order has been lifted at the Marconi campus of the Nova Scotia Community College, after the entrance to the college's water tower and water treatment facilities were vandalized on Wednesday.

Kathleen Cameron, speaking for NSCC, said in an email that Nova Scotia Environment and the Medical Officer of Health lifted the order on Friday evening.

She said the campus will be able to resume "business as usual" on Monday, including the restoration of all food services and access to water sources.

Security at the college contacted police on Wednesday after noticing the damaged locks.

The school was closed on Thursday.

While Cameron previously told CBC News there was "no indication the water's been tampered with," administration warned staff and students not to drink the water as a precaution.

Students in Cape Breton University's Harriss Hall, which is next to the NSCC campus, were also affected.

Cape Breton Regional Police is investigating to determine who broke the locks.