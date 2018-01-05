If you're looking for a place to warm up or charge you electronic devices, there are a few options across the province.

Tens of thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are still without electricity following the winter storm that hit the Maritimes Thursday.

According to the utility, it could be days before power is fully restored.

Nova Scotia Power has opened its customer service centres for people who have lost power:

Kentville (3 Calkin Dr.)

Chester (96 Valley Rd.)

Stellarton (26 Bridge Ave.)

Shelburne (261 Ohio Rd.)

Halifax (1223 Lower Water St.)

Those are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the duration of outages in the respective areas. Those who have lost power will be able to warm up, have some coffee or hot chocolate, and recharge their devices.

The Halifax Regional Municipality and the utility have also listed other warming centres in communities across the province:

Sheet Harbour Legion (23566 Highway 7 in Watt Section) — open until 5 p.m.

Moser River Community Centre (28975 Highway 7) — open until 10 p.m.

Gaetz Brook Royal Canadian Legion (6644 Nova Scotia Trunk 7, Gaetz Brook) — open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m

Musquodoboit Harbour Community Centre Rink (67 Park Rd.) — open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Station 26 (51 Old Trunk Rd., Oyster Pond) — open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prospect Road Community Centre (2141 Prospect Rd., Hatchet Lake) — open until 10 p.m.

St. Margaret's Centre (12 Westwood Blvd., Upper Tantallon) — open until 5:30 p.m.

Canada Games Centre (26 Thomas Raddall Dr., Halifax) — now closed

Truro Service Centre (139 Truro Heights Rd.) — open until at least 4:30 p.m., perhaps longer

Millbrook Community Hall (72 Church Rd., Truro)

Wagmatcook Culture & Heritage Centre (10765 Highway 105)

Gabriel Centre (Gabriel Street, Eskasoni)

Linacy Fire Department (6735 Highway 4, near Lower Onslow)

JM Charman Community Centre (13938 Rte 6, Wallace, N.S.) — open until 8 p.m. (depending on need).

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has also opened a few comfort centres for those waiting on power restoration. The following locations will remain open until 10 p.m., and will provide heat, hot drinks and charging stations.

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (850 Grand Lake Rd.)

Big Pond Fire Hall (7193 East Bay Highway)

Gabarus Fire Hall (8785 Gabarus Highway)

North Sydney Fire Hall (14 Pierce St.)

Donkin Fire Hall (10 South St.)

New Waterford Fire Hall (3336 Walsh Ave.)

Christmas Island Fire Hall (8539 Grand Narrows Highway)

If you have information on any other warming or comfort centres that you'd like added to the list, email us at cbcns@cbc.ca.