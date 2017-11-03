Locals and tourists are making the most of Nova Scotia's balmy fall weather, hitting the road and venturing into the great outdoors.

Temperatures hit 17 C Friday at Peggys Cove, making a mockery of the wet, cold Novembers many Nova Scotians have come to dread.

"The weather has just been fantastic. It's much warmer than usual. We've just been enjoying it so much," said Irene Howley, who was visiting from Little Bras d'Or in Cape Breton.

Irene Howley of Little Bras d'Or, Cape Breton, says the warm weather has spurred her to travel and enjoy Nova Scotia's outdoors. (CBC)

She said she and her husband are getting outside more this year. They recently travelled around the Cabot Trail.

"I don't remember a season like this so warm. Usually there would be snow," she said.

'I thought it would be much colder'

Two men from South Africa who were strolling around the iconic Peggys Cove lighthouse Friday said they packed warm clothes for their two-week trip to the province.

"A few layers, they're still in the suitcase. I thought it would be much colder," Martin Poacma said.

Martin Poacma and Nico Debruin of South Africa said they didn't need to wear some of the warm clothes they packed for their fall trip to Nova Scotia. (CBC)

His companion agreed.

"I was here some nine years ago and it was much colder — although it is still cool, compared to where we're from," said Nico Debruin.

Two Toronto women on a self-described "ladies' weekend away from the family" said they haven't worn the warm jackets they brought with them either.

Good for some businesses

The Sou'Wester Restaurant and Gift Shop at Peggys Cove is reaping the benefits of the extended warm weather, said staffer Nicole Campbell.

"We've definitely noticed an increase in traffic and we kept our hours extended longer because there are more people around in the evening, because the weather's so nice," the dining room manager said.

Locals and tourists are enjoying balmy fall temperatures in Nova Scotia. (CBC)

"They love it. They can't believe that they're getting the experience they are getting. They are able to explore a lot more and not be constricted to inside.

"We had our staff party last night and we all couldn't believe we were standing around sweating at 10 o'clock at night."

Don't look for snow soon

An Environment Canada meteorologist said the Maritimes can expect the warmer-than-usual temperatures to continue into December.

The temperature of the water offshore is still fairly warm for this time of the year so we expect the … warmer temperatures to continue into the month of November, even into December as well," Bob Robichaud said Friday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud says the warmer-than-usual temperatures are expected to extend into December. (CBC)

"What we've seen in the last few winters is that we've had mild temperatures right up until Christmas. Even the last few Christmases have been above average, temperature-wise."

Several daily maximum temperature records were broken in the Maritimes in October, Robichaud said, and only about half the usual amount of rain fell last month.

Shifting of seasons

The trend of mild temperatures has extended into Quebec but "is not as strong as you move west, at least from Ontario and westward," he said.

"With climate change one of the things we are looking at potentially is the shifting of seasons. Maybe our spring will be a bit later in the year, however, the falls will be a little bit warmer and extend further, maybe into the early part of winter."

The trend has been steady over the entire fall. September 2017 was one of the warmest on record for Nova Scotia, with mean temperatures exceeding 30-year climate normals by more than 2 C for much of the province.