War, right whales and inaccessibility: CBC Atlantic's award-winning work

Stories about a boy with a passion for war artifacts, the Halifax Explosion's 100th anniversary, the plight of the right whale and barriers to accessibility won national awards for CBC Atlantic journalists Saturday night.

The Radio Television Digital News Association handed out dozens of awards at the event.

The Dick Smyth Award for Excellence in Sound went to CBC P.E.I. journalist Sarah Keaveney Voss for her captivating story on 11-year-old Riley Clarke.

The Summerside boy learned his great-grandfather served in the Second World War and set about amassing a collection of helmets, boots and disabled bullets.

"Every needle, every dust from world war is a piece of history," he told Keaveney Voss

Clarke saves his allowance and birthday money to buy his collection.

A blast that shaped a city

An extraordinary 3D interactive video that let people walk the streets of 1917 Halifax at the moment the Mont Blanc and Imo collided won CBC Nova Scotia journalists the Excellence in Innovation Award (Multiplatform: Network).

A City Destroyed: The Halifax Explosion 100 Years Later was part of the CBC's in-depth coverage of the centenary of the First World War disaster and how it shaped the city for generations to come.

Plight of the right whales

Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale won the Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage (Television: National).

CBC journalists explored the troubles facing right whales and reported what they learned on radio, TV and online. (Center for Coastal Studies/NOAA)

With contributions from CBC journalists across Atlantic Canada, the series studied the unprecedented deaths of the animals due to ship collisions and entanglements with fishing lines.

And CBC journalists in Newfoundland and Labrador found out that theirs is the only province where deaf people can't contact 911 in an emergency as part of the Access Denied series that won the Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity (Television: National).

The series met people like Anne Malone , who told the CBC's Ramona Dearing about life as a visually impaired person.

"It's very strange to me that people question and interrogate to determine how much you can see, how much you can't see, whether you have a right to be there with that dog or not," Dearing said.

Anne Malone told the CBC's Ramona Dearing about her life as a legally blind person in St. John's. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

At the awards gala in Toronto, CBC stations across the country picked up a total of 51 awards.