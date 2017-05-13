University students in Halifax had a clear message for politicians on the campaign trail Saturday. Candidates must make education a priority in their campaigns in order to score a win in the upcoming provincial election.

"All parties, if they want to stay relevant, must be prioritizing post-secondary education in their platforms," said Charlotte Kiddell, chair of the Canadian Federation of Students Nova Scotia.

The group, who held a rally outside the Halifax Central Library, collected pledges from the public to vote for candidates who support student-made recommendations on election issues.

Students used sidewalk chalk to spread their message to people walking along Spring Garden Road. (CBC)

And students' message wasn't just heard — it was drawn in sidewalk chalk for all to see as part of their Vote Education campaign.

"I think right now students' calls are getting louder and louder," Brennan McCracken, a student at University of Kings College, said.

"I can't say for sure if they [politicians] are listening, but I think at this point they kind of have to."

Fixed election dates

Education issues include improving student financial assistance, combating sexualized violence on campus, protecting young workers, fairness for international students and implementing fixed election dates in October, Kiddell said.

She was critical of the May 30 election call.

Mount Saint Vincent University student Kehisha Wilmot says rising tuition is worsening the socioeconomic gap between rich and poor. (CBC)

"This election that's been called for May is happening at the time of year when the least students are on campus," she noted.

"Because so many students are first-time voters, they really rely on their campuses as hubs for engagement and information during the election period."

Reducing tuition

Reducing tuition fees is arguably the biggest priority for many students, said Kehisha Wilmot, who attends Mount St. Vincent University.

"With the current growth in the cost of education and the cost of everyday living and no real growth in minimum wage or access to funding in education, it has massively impacted how stressed and how much students are trying to balance," said Wilmot.

The PC and NDP platforms include reductions in tuition fees, Kiddell said. She said she hopes the Liberals are listening.