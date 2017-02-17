Faculty at Cape Breton University have voted to accept a new contract with the school.

During a ratification vote held Wednesday and Thursday, 103 members of the faculty association voted in favour of the contract. Only 20 voted against.

Calvin Howley, vice-president of the faculty association and a member of the negotiating team, said members are relieved the contract dispute has come to a conclusion.

Layoff clause was key issue

A layoff clause in the former collective agreement was a key issue in the dispute. It allowed the university to lay off faculty members in a financial emergency, or if CBU needed or wanted to shut down a program.

"With the new language, it now requires there has to be two years of projected deficit, two years of recorded deficits," Howley said Friday.

"So in other words, there has to be a history there and there has to be a projected deficit. This has to be a situation that threatened the sustainability of the university."

Board has ratified deal

The faculty association said late last month that both sides had come to an agreement on the contentious clause with the help of a provincial conciliator.

The university board of governors has already ratified the new collective agreement.

The faculty association represents about 150 members. They include librarians, research chairs and professors.