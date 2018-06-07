Voice of man who was target of racism spurs daughter to fight for justice

A Dartmouth, N.S., family's quest for justice for Randy Symonds, a victim of workplace racism at Metro Transit 18 years ago, is being shared widely on social media — in part because of archival audio in which he's heard calling out workplace racism.

Symonds, a black worker in the garage at Metro Transit, died in a car crash in 2007, just one year after he received a settlement from Halifax Regional Municipality for racial slurs, bullying and threats of violence he suffered on the job from 2000 to 2001.

New information about the severity of threats Symonds faced was revealed in a Nova Scotia human rights board of inquiry decision last week.

The decision found that a co-worker, known only as Y.Z., was also the target of racial harassment and discrimination by the same "tormentor" who had aggressively bullied Symonds and was subsequently fired and then rehired.

Y.Z. is seeking more than $1 million in compensation and lost wages.

'Really special' to hear father's voice

Carole Symonds, Randy Symonds's 18-year-old daughter, said she was shocked, saddened and angry when she read a graphic account of how her father had to crawl into a fetal position when co-worker Arthur Maddox jumped over a counter to try to attack him.

On Wednesday, an excerpt from Randy Symonds's interview with CBC Radio in 2003 about workplace racism was rebroadcast on the current affairs program Mainstreet.

In the interview, Randy Symonds, a Christian, was asked why God would allow him to be a target of racism.

He said he believed that perhaps he had to endure harassment to force Metro Transit to become "a culturally receptive atmosphere for other minorities to come."

Carole Symonds said that comment proves that he was selflessly fighting for a greater cause.

"He was willing to go through this, and that mental stress that [was] put on him, for other people," she said.

She said that speaks to her father's character and why she's determined to carry on his fight.

Listening to him for the first time in 11 years was "really special," she said.

She attached the audio to one of her Instagram posts, which are captioned #JusticeforRandy.

Within hours, her posts had reached people as far away as Maine and Ontario.

"Especially young people, mostly on Instagram, it spread really quick. Young people actually care — which is nice to know," she said.

Demand for accountability

Carole Symonds said she hopes the social media attention will bolster her demand for accountability at the public transit service.

Her best friend Alondrea Johnston, from Cherry Brook, a predominantly black community, shared the posts.

"This situation is just going to bring awareness to the fact that we're equal and deserve just as much respect as anybody else in the world," said Johnston.

Marie Symonds and her daughter Carole. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Symonds's widow, Marie Symonds, has said she is seeking a personal apology from the municipality, as well as details about how racism will be rooted out at Halifax Transit and other departments.

She said she believes a public inquiry is needed to fully examine the issue.

The city's chief administrative officer, Jacques Dubé, issued a statement last week saying the city has more work to do "to build a culture of diversity and inclusion" and that racial harassment will not be tolerated.