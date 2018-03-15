David George says he wouldn't be alive today if it wasn't for Vincent Coleman, the railway dispatcher who sacrificed his own life to save others during the 1917 Halifax Explosion.

"The story that my mother told me is that my grandfather, Ralph Fielding, was a receiving clerk at the CNR depot on Richmond Street. He worked the night shift. On the morning of Dec. 6, he came off the night shift and was having a conversation with Vince Coleman. They were looking at the events that were unfolding in the harbour," the Halifax man said Wednesday.

The French munitions ship Mont-Blanc and the Norwegian vessel SS Imo had collided earlier that morning.

Fielding asked the railway dispatcher if he needed to stay on.

"Coleman said 'Well, you worked all night, you need to go home to check on your mother. I need to stay because the train's coming in,'" George said.

Fielding, who lived in Dartmouth, then crossed the harbour on the ferry. He was on Ochterloney Street when the explosion happened.

Halifax dedicated its newest ferry to Coleman on Wednesday.

The newest Halifax Harbour ferry Vincent Coleman is shown docked on the Halifax waterfront. (CBC)

Without the go-ahead to leave, George's grandfather would have died along with Coleman, who stayed at his post to telegraph an incoming train and warn it not to proceed into Halifax, George said.

Coleman, a father of four, didn't have time to escape the blast after he sent the message.

The explosion, which killed about 2,000 people and levelled sections of Halifax, knocked his grandfather down, George said.

"He was able to make it home to check on his mother. Then he made his way back to the Richmond Street station. Of course, it was gone and Vince was gone as well," George said.

Fielding was also responsible for acts of heroism, but little was known about them until his death in 1947.

"A woman called his wife, my grandmother, and said, 'He had saved my life the morning of the Halifax Explosion,'" George said.

Halifax's latest harbour ferry was dedicated Wednesday to Vincent Coleman, the heroic railway dispatcher of the Halifax Explosion, whose name appears on the vessel in both letters and Morse code. (CBC)

The woman, who had read Fielding's obituary in the newspaper, was semi-conscious, naked and lying in a ditch when Fielding came across her on that cold December morning.

Fielding put a coat around her and picked her up and got her to safety.

"He never told a soul," George said.

He said his grandfather would have been thrilled about the harbour ferry's dedication to Coleman on Wednesday, especially the decision to put Coleman's name on the ferry, both in letters and also in Morse code.

"It's a great tribute to him and it's a tribute to all the telegraph operators at the time. He would be thrilled. It was such a selfless act and saved the lives of hundreds of people. My grandfather would be very, very proud today."