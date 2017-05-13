A pack of Nieuport 11s overhead was once a common sight in Nova Scotia about a century ago.

On Saturday, that vision was recreated when replicas of the First World War biplanes landed at 12 Wing Shearwater.

The aircraft, smaller than the original, weighing about 254 kilograms, are part of Vimy Flight, a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge and Canada's 150th birthday.

Dale Erhart, a former military and commercial pilot, says flying one of these smaller planes is "kind of like driving a motorcycle in the sky, only with a lot more bumps and turbulance."

Authentic experience

"As we fly them, we're reminded of exactly how difficult it would have been back in World War I when these folks generally had maybe four hours of flying experience," Erhart said.

At about 550 pounds these babies are "like flying a motorcycle in the sky" according to one pilot. @CBCNS pic.twitter.com/OWtaLCbG9u — @SteveBerryCBC

The planes are seven-eighths the size of the original aircraft. Like the original planes, the replicas also have wooden propellers and supports.

They cruise at an altitude of 65 kilometres per hour at 3,500 feet.

They participated in the 100th anniversary ceremony at Vimy Ridge in April and flew over the Canadian National Vimy Memorial. The original planes flew over the same memorial when it was unveiled in 1936.

Public viewing

People at 12 Wing Shearwater were invited to examine the planes up close.

Despite the cramped space, pilots take turns flying with the Vimy bear. The teddy bear came from France and wears a jacket and scarf.

Pilot Dale Erhart is shown with the planes' mascot, Vimy Bear. (Steve Berry/CBC)

"The kids love him and we love having him along. He's like our little mascot and he's a long way from home," Ferguson said.

The planes will tour around Nova Scotia and then head to P.E.I. before heading to other parts of Canada.