Muslims in Halifax are praying for the surviving victims of a shooting Sunday night at a mosque in Quebec City.

Six men died and 19 people were wounded when two men opened fire on them while they were praying.

​"I was a bit shocked really because Canada is not like some other countries," said Jamal Badawi, a retired professor who taught Islamic studies at Saint Mary's University in Halifax.

"In the meantime, we should never respond to evil with evil or violence with violence."

A vigil will take place tonight in Halifax at Grand Parade at 6 p.m. Another is being held at 4 p.m. at the Studley Quad at Dalhousie University.

'Terrible news'

Ali Duale, a Halifax man who arrived to Canada in 1997 as a refugee from Somalia, said he expects the issue of safety will be discussed at the mosque he attends.

But he said he believes he and his family are safe in Canada.

"I have crossed oceans, the Indian Ocean … the Atlantic Ocean to run away from hate and harm," he told CBC's Information Morning. "I don't know how far I can go. I really believe I am here because I am supposed to be."

Nova Scotia politicians were quick to respond to the shootings.

Flags at Halifax city hall were lowered to half mast and Mayor Mike Savage tweeted, "How do we comprehend the terrible news in Quebec of death and injury at a place of worship. We stand with the victims and their families."

In a statement Monday, Premier Stephen McNeil said: "On behalf of Nova Scotians, I want to extend deepest sympathies to the Muslim community of Quebec City and everyone touched by this senseless act of violence."