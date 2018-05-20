Victoria Day in Halifax: What's open and what's closed

The Victoria Day long weekend signifies the beginning of summer for many and it also means some services won't be available on Monday or there will be reduced hours.

Groceries

Most grocery stores, including Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations, will be open regular hours.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Liquor and beer

NSLC stores will be open.

​Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunnyside Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bedford Place Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park Lane Mall: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scotia Square: Closed.

Garbage Collection

No curbside collection of trash, recycling or compost on Monday, May 21. Pickup will instead be on Saturday, May 19.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will also be closed on Monday, but will be open for regular operating hours on Saturday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 22.

Transit Service

Halifax Transit buses will run on a holiday schedule Monday.

The Scotiabank Bluenose Marathon also takes place May 18-20. On Saturday and Sunday, there may be some route detours to accommodate the runners.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free Monday, however motorists are reminded to abide by other posted signage.

There will also be some parking bans on Sunday for the Bluenose.

Municipal Services

Many city-run facilities and community centres will be closed Monday. All branches of the Halifax Library will be closed.

The 311 call centre will operate regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday, but the five customer service centres will be closed.