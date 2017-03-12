Two men who were dropped off at Dartmouth General Hospital on Saturday after suffering gunshot wounds are not co-operating with investigators, RCMP say.

The men are both 20 years old and they both checked out of hospital on Saturday late afternoon or early evening.

"As a result of their lack of co-operation, we're still actually trying to determine what took place," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

On Saturday, Halifax Regional Police said a Good Samaritan dropped the two off at the hospital.

Halifax Regional Police were called to investigate, but a preliminary investigation determined the two had been shot in RCMP jurisdiction.

A vehicle found on Lake Major Road in Westphal is thought by police to be connected to the shooting.

Hutchinson says RCMP are looking for tips from the public on the incident, especially from anyone who witnessed the shooting.

Witnesses can call Halifax Regional Police, Halifax District RCMP or submit a tip through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.