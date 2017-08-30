A 51-year-old man who was attacked in Halifax in July has died, according to Halifax Regional Police.

The man was found at the corner of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets on the night of July 20 around 7:30 p.m. He suffered a head injury and his injuries at the time were considered life-threatening.

The man had been in hospital up until his death on Aug. 28. More in-depth testing is needed to determine the manner of death, police said in a news release sent Wednesday.

Police believe the victim was assaulted by another man and that the two men knew each other.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 50, approximately 5-5" with a medium build and facial hair.

Police interviewed a 50-year-old Halifax man in relation to the assault, but he was not charged.

Police are looking for tips, which can be sent either directly to Halifax Regional Police or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.