Halifax sex shop and bookstore celebrates 'brave' customers as it turns 20

Shelley Taylor knows all too well the harm that comes when people don't have enough information about sexuality.

As a Nova Scotia teenager in the '80s, she was baffled to learn she'd contracted a sexually transmitted infection and turned to books to learn more.

She soon found she was the go-to person for friends' sex-related queries. Some were hiding their HIV status. Others masked their sexuality from family and friends.

"I grew up in that frame of mind, frame of reference, to be both fascinated and afraid of sexual contact," she said. "Shame and stigma really grows when we don't talk about things. So I was here to normalize things."

With hopes of creating a space where people could talk freely and learn about things they whispered, if they mentioned them at all, Taylor opened Venus Envy in Halifax in 1998.

Focus on books, toys and information

The Barrington Street business, which sells body products and a range of sex toys alongside books about health, gender and relationships, celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend.

The store almost didn't happen. When Taylor was preparing to open a small shop on Inglis Street, she found out the city wouldn't permit new adult stores.

The compromise was that it would also be a bookstore — which, given her focus on health information, had always been part of the plan.

Venus Envy started as a space "for women and the people who love them," and its feminist focus has evolved to include more queer perspectives, said current owner Marshall Haywood.

Welcoming, non-judgmental

Over the years, its goal has stayed the same: it aims to be welcoming, non-judgmental and appealing to a range of people, specifically those "who might not feel comfortable shopping in more conventional sex shops," he said.

The LGBTQ-friendly space often hosts readings, workshops and community events.

Venus Envy in downtown Halifax is celebrating its 20th anniversary with cake, coffee, prizes and discounts for customers on Saturday. (Google)

When Venus Envy opened, teachers would share that they feared losing their jobs if they were open about their sexuality, Taylor said. Now, she said it's common to see educators who are comfortable looking for teaching resources.

"There have been great inroads made in terms of acceptable and supports and affirmation for queer and trans students and hopefully their teachers and families as well," she said.

'People are brave enough to keep coming back'

Since staff are engaged and eager to answer questions, that has kept the store relevant in the age of discreet online shopping, Haywood said.

"No matter how much we see sex in the media, or online, or in porn, sex is still a site of insecurity and vulnerability for all of us," he said. "To be able to have a space, in the real world, where you can speak to someone, ask questions, access resources, find products, I think is still very important."

He said it's still satisfying to see someone drop in for lubricant and leave with an armful of books.

"It always amazes me, year after year, that people are brave enough to keep coming back, that people are brave enough to sort of investigate their own lives in this public forum. I think that it's a really important aspect of Halifax," said Taylor, who travelled from her home in Ottawa for the anniversary.

The store will celebrate Saturday with cake, coffee, prizes and discounts for customers as well as a party in the evening at Art Bar.