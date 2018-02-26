Oops! Discovery of twin vehicles solves case of missing briefcase

A Montreal neurologist who regularly comes to Nova Scotia to work at a community clinic said he was relieved to learn his briefcase wasn't stolen this past weekend after all.

On Saturday, Dr. Walter Vanast was working out of a pharmacy in Saulnierville, N.S., when he realized his briefcase, which contained his personal medication, phone, computer, files, credit cards and plane ticket home to Montreal, was gone.

At first he thought someone stole it, but it turns out he mistakenly put the briefcase in an identical unlocked van parked next to his rental.

'Same colour, same make, same year'

"Same colour, same make, same year. A van. And so I had walked up to it, opened the back door, put my bag in and went for a walk with my dog," Vanast told CBC Radio's Mainstreet.

There is a coffee shop near the pharmacy where Vanast works in Saulnierville, and the owner of the identical van had been there with his friends at the time of the mix-up.

"So the [owner of the other van] gets home and eventually his daughter comes home and she uses the car for something and she said, 'What's that bag in the back seat?'"

Vanast said he received a phone call Monday morning letting him know the bag was found. It was brought to the hospital in Digby and Vanast's secretary picked it up and put it in the mail. He expects it will arrive in Montreal by Wednesday.

Community kindness

Vanast said what helped get him through the ordeal was the kindness of people in the community.

He said the owner of the pharmacy told him to take what he needed from the store for himself and his dog, knowing Vanast didn't have any cash and that he needed to catch a flight that day home to Montreal.

When he got to the airport, Vanast presented a certificate that was given to him by police that explained his situation and he was let on the flight without any issues.

"It ended up being the kind of day where you think, 'I can't believe there are that many nice people in the world,'" said Vanast.