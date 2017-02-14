Amid all the shovels and mittens, you might find roses and chocolates. It's the day to celebrate love, after all.

Dinner reservations around Halifax suggest Valentine's Day plans are going ahead despite the 54 centimetres of snow that fell Monday, bringing the city to a standstill just before one of the busiest days of the year for restaurateurs.

Jen Mombourquette looks over reservation book at the Agricola Street Brasserie. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Jen Mombourquette, operations manager at the Agricola Street Brasserie, said there was no question the romantic dining room would open Tuesday night.

"We decided to shut down yesterday for the safety of the staff," she said.

Cookies made for Valentine's Day diners at the Agricola Street Brasserie. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

"I don't think closing would've been an option today. The books are pretty full."

Mombourquette, who is also the restaurant's events manager, said the spot is popular enough that working through the weather is sometimes necessary. Kitchen staff have been busy preparing heart-shaped desserts for diners.

Patti Smith, general manager at Salty's restaurant, says Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the winter. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Elsewhere in Halifax, winds peaking at close to 150 km/h caused a storm surge Monday along the Halifax waterfront next to Salty's, an oceanside seafood restaurant.

A staff member sent general manager Patti Robertson a video that showed slushy harbour water splashing onto the wharf.

"We could see how much water there was, so it was a little frightening," said Robertson. "But we were fortunate — no damage."

Robertson said Salty's decided to close for lunch Tuesday, so that staff could dig themselves out and get in safely for shifts later in the day. She added that business on Valentine's Day is second only to New Year's Eve — a lucrative night for fine-dining servers and cooks.

The waterfront view from Salty's restaurant. Storm surge threatened to spill into the dining room during Monday's blizzard. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

However, restaurants in the city weren't completely unaffected by the storm. Pete's Fine Foods, a go-to supplier for fresh produce, meat and fish in Halifax, called Robertson to say that deliveries were delayed because of the storm.

Robertson said that may affect the menu selection at Salty's, but she promised diners would still get fresh seafood and a great winter's view.

"[The harbour] water is a bit rough and our windows are icy, so it'll make for nice scenery," she said.

Romantic stroll, perhaps? Restaurateurs say finding parking could be an issue as the city continues to clean up from Monday's blizzard. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Both restaurants said the only winter-related worry was a lack of street parking on the peninsula, where huge piles of snow have spilled onto city streets despite the best efforts of snow removal crews.

Valentine's Day diners may just find themselves having to leave the car at home in favour of taking a romantic, wintertime stroll to dinner.