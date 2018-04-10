Glace Bay man recovering from brain surgery in Cuba after vacation fall

What started as a trip down south for a family wedding has turned into a nightmare for a Glace Bay, N.S., family.

Brad Maxner, his wife, Lindsey, and their two daughters had just arrived at a resort in Varadero, Cuba, on Thursday, when Brad slipped in the bathroom of their hotel room.

"He hit his head on the concrete floor," Maxner's cousin Andrea Martin said from Glace Bay Monday.

The accident fractured Maxner's skull from his brow bone to the occipital bone in the back of his head, causing a frontal lobe injury.

The 38-year-old, a constable with the Cape Breton Regional Police Service, was taken to hospital in Varadero, then to Havana, where he underwent surgery on Sunday.

"The doctors weren't pleased with his progress," said Martin. "He wasn't improving and they felt that the brain was suffering. So they had to go in and remove the frontal part of his skull to let the brain expand to heal."

The surgery revealed a bleed on his brain, which had to be repaired, extending the surgery from two hours to six hours.

"Right now they have his head wrapped. And hopefully, with the bleed repaired, the brain can do the proper healing it needs to do to go back to normal," she said.

'A nightmare'

Maxner's father and brother flew to Cuba the morning after the accident, joining Lindsey in Havana. The couple's daughters, Zoey, 12, and Avery, 9, had been staying with Lindsey's mother in Varadero, but were hoping to visit their father Monday, before flying home to Cape Breton Tuesday.

Lindsey, an OR nurse at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, says it's been "a nightmare".

"She knows a little bit too much," said Martin. "So it's been a very stressful, stressful week for her so far.

"She's so thankful that there are so many family members around."

The family has also been receiving support from back home.

"Friends, colleagues ... just everybody who knows them and knows us, they have been just rallying around to make sure everything goes smoothly," said Martin.

"We're an amazing little community ... and I'm pretty proud to be a part of Glace Bay and Cape Breton."

It's uncertain when Maxner will be able to return to Canada, or at what cost.

Martin has started a GoFundMe campaign under the name 'Keep Fighting Brad' to help the family with their expenses.