Rob Canning can't resist a good snap of his bright yellow Volkswagen Beetle model car.

Using the Instagram handle @vdub_willie, the military member captures photos of his model car throughout Halifax, making the tiny toy look larger than life set against a backdrop of notable sites and picturesque scenery.

V Dub Willie looking off to Tufts Cove. (Submitted by Rob Canning)

CBC: What made you want to go around with your little car and take pictures?

Canning: I'm an avid Volkswagen lover. I came across this little Beetle while I was in Bridgewater. I saw it in a shop window and had to get it right away. As soon as I saw, it I had some photo ideas for it and started from that.

CBC: So, he's always by your side?

Canning: He goes everywhere I go. Right now, I'm at work and he's in my truck. If I see something that catches my eye, I place him where I need to place him and go from there.

V Dub Willie at a bus terminal in Halifax. (Submitted by Rob Canning)

CBC: Are you trying to make it appear like it's a real car?

Canning: Yes, I'm aiming for that. I've had people say it looks like a real car, but with a cartoonish sort of feel.

CBC: So how did you land on Willie?

Canning: It was the first thing that popped in my head, it sort of rolled off the tongue. V Dub Willie, kind of has a ring to it.

CBC: What do people say when they see your photographs?

Canning: Someone told me it was the best feed he's seen in a while. I think a lot of it is the landscape. I try to have a theme within the photo. I think a lot of people locally get a sense of home from it.

CBC: There seems to be almost a Volkswagen subculture here in Nova Scotia.

Canning: You can't go anywhere in the city without seeing everything third or fourth car being a VW. I'm by no means associated, just an avid fan.

CBC: What is it about the image of the Beetle that inspires feelings in people?

Canning: It's the shape, the retro style, the little suitcase and bicycle. You kind of feel connected to it, even if you don't know how or why.

V Dub Willie at Alderney Landing. (Submitted by Rob Canning)

CBC: Where will V Dub Willie show up next?

Canning: He'll always be in Halifax, but there's some plans for him to show up in Vancouver for a vacation and home to Newfoundland.

CBC: Ever get any funny looks when you're lying on your belly with this little car?

Canning: For sure, people always take a second look. People ask me why and I give them the story. It's a lot of fun.