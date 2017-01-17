The outgoing U.S. ambassador to Canada said it's not "as critical as some people believe" for leaders to have a warm relationship, but it certainly helps.

"Provinces and states have deep connectivity and so as a result of that, you shouldn't worry about the foundation of the U.S.-Canada relationship. It is too important and too interconnected to be in any jeopardy regardless of the personalities of the people leading our two countries," Bruce Heyman told CBC's Information Morning.

"But if they get along and they get along well, and they can sit down and break bread together and share their concerns and share opportunities, I think it can be that much more successful."

Heyman will resign on inauguration day, Jan. 20, following a blanket order from president-elect Donald Trump's transition team for all politically appointed ambassadors to resign by then.

'Most transformative experience in my life'

Heyman was appointed by President Barack Obama after a career at Goldman Sachs in Chicago and fundraising for the Democratic Party.

Heyman has been ambassador since April 2014 and travelled across Canada with his wife, Vicki.

She called coming to Canada "probably the most transformative experience in my life," noting they were warmly welcomed in all provinces and territories.

"It has been a living classroom and the stories, the power of story of the diverse people across your country will stay with me forever," said Vicki Heyman.

No replacement ambassador has been named.

Bruce Heyman said in an interview last week with CBC News that his offers of help to the Trump transition team have been met with silence.

"It tells me they're preoccupied and they're doing other things and they've made decisions to proceed in another path, which is fine," he said.

'Clear the deck'

The Heymans didn't want to leave without saying goodbye, so they reached out to CBC programs across the country.

Bruce Heyman said presidents pick ambassadors to enhance diplomatic ties between countries and he understood why Trump would bring his own team of ambassadors and political appointees in.

"The president-elect has made the decision he wants to clear the deck," said Bruce Heyman.

'You hear the whole history'

The couple has had the opportunity to see a lot of Canada and say there have been many highlights, including visiting attractions in Nova Scotia such as Peggys Cove, Lunenburg, the Bluenose II and Pier 21.

Learning more about the country has also been a highlight.

"You know, you're in Chicago [and] you don't realize the Halifax-Boston connection and how deep that is and you get out and you hear the whole history of that and how that continues to manifest itself with the Christmas tree — I had no idea," said Bruce Heyman.

"But those are the stories that are told from city to city, from coast to coast."