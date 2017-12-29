Canadian Blood Services has issued a second urgent call for blood donations during the holiday season.

On Dec. 18, the agency asked that Canadians step up to fill 35,000 donation appointments by Jan. 6. A statement from the agency says it's seen a "notable increase" since the call, but says 18,000 more appointments are needed across the country to maintain supply levels.

More than 2,000 of those appointments are required in Atlantic Canada and 900 in Nova Scotia alone.

Canadian Blood Services says many people don't realize how perishable blood components are. Blood platelets have a shelf life of just one week. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

"The challenge is that we have a lesser attendance over this period of time," said Peter MacDonald, director of donor relations for Atlantic Canada.

"[The holidays season] is a busy time for people, they're out of their regular routine, but certainly hospital patients don't get to have a Christmas vacation without blood products being there for them."

Perishable supply

MacDonald said a dip in attendance is also common during summer months, when regular donors are travelling during vacation periods. But many people might not realize that blood is perishable and the demand "never takes a holiday," he said.

Three components — red cells, plasma and platelets — are drawn from every blood donation. Plasma can be frozen and will last up to a year, but red cells only last 42 days and platelets only a week.

"Platelets are a key part of cancer and leukemia treatments, and the supply is so perishable," MacDonald said.

Kale Lagos says giving blood during holiday vacations is the easiest time to do so. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

He said that while there's a need for all blood types, there's a particular need for type O negative, which only seven per cent of the population have, but which accounts for 12 per cent of blood issued to hospitals.

"I know we're past the gift-giving part of the season, but blood is a gift that can't be bought. It allows hospital patients the opportunity to create memories over the holidays that they might not be able to otherwise."

The season for giving

Halifax naval engineer Kale Lagos dropped into the Halifax Canadian Blood Services clinic on Bayers Road on Thursday.

"I had the free time and was nearby, so I said of course, why not?" said Lagos, who added he also donates when mobile blood clinics visit the Halifax naval dockyard.

Lagos said he understands the importance of blood donations because he's seen "the other side" of them: His wife has low blood iron, and she once received a donation when her iron levels were critically low.

"You don't really know how important it is until you see it for yourself," he said.

There are 2,100 more appointments to be filled in Atlantic Canada. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Lagos said that while people should try to donate any time of year, he thinks holiday vacations, when people have free time, is the best opportunity to donate. It also goes along with the holiday spirit of giving, he said.

"I'd say it's always a good gift, but this time of year everyone is filled up on turkey dinner," Lagos said with a smile. "So iron content should be nice and high."

For more information how to donate blood, visit blood.ca.