Homeowners want environmental assessment for Upper Tantallon project

Some homeowners in Upper Tantallon, N.S., want an environmental assessment done of a proposed development for the area.

W.M. Fares Group hopes to build a residential and commercial development on an 8.6-acre site located at the corner of St. Margaret's Bay Road and the Peggy's Cove Road.

The plan includes two apartment buildings, 18 townhouses and retail and office space with a 60-car parking lot.

Resident Drew McQuinn says local residents are worried about the impact on the water table, especially since some dug wells have gone dry in drought conditions.

"The reports that we've submitted show that only 10 to 12 new units could be supported by that water supply in contrast to the 112 units that they're proposing," he said.

According to McQuinn, a local expert has estimated there are more than two hectares of wetlands surrounding the proposed development site, which would mean a provincial environment assessment is required.

Consultants for the developers says those wetlands measure under the two hectares.

"An environmental assessment requires a lot more stringent regulation," said McQuinn. "The main point is the wetlands extend farther than what we saw were measured."

About 300 people turned out for a meeting regarding a sizeable residential development in Upper Tantallon in October. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

McQuinn agrees there are people in the community looking for rental accommodations, especially seniors who don't want to leave the area. But he thinks there has to be a solution that doesn't involve concentrating it all on one property.

About 300 people showed up for a public information meeting on the proposal in October.

Another one will be held April 18 at the St. Margaret's Centre Gymnasium. There will be morning, afternoon and evening sessions.