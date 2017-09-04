A controversial proposal to build an asphalt plant in Upper Tantallon, N.S., heads to a meeting of the north west planning advisory committee on Wednesday.

Scotian Materials wants to build a plant in an existing quarry just north of Highway 103 and west of Little Indian Lake near Head of St. Margarets Bay.

The company has asked for an amendment to the planning rules to allow the construction of the plant.

The closest subdivision is Westwood Hills, which is 2.3 kilometres away.

Plenty of opposition

A series of public information meetings were held in January. The local councillor says the pushback on this project has been overwhelming.

"I've never seen so much opposition to any project, anywhere in HRM," said Matt Whitman. "This is literally the biggest file we've had in District 13."

People have expressed concerns about their health, the environment and truck traffic.

'Not right for the area'

Nick Horne is the past chairman of the St. Margarets Bay planning advisory group, which has disbanded. He hopes to make a presentation Wednesday night to make sure the planning committee understands the extent of the concerns.

"This is not right for the area," said Horne, "and it sets a precedent for other businesses."

Once the north west planning advisory committee considers the issue, it's expected to send a recommendation to the north west community council.