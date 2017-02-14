A cultural group in Upper Sackville, N.S., can begin fundraising for a multimillion-dollar arts centre now that a site for the facility has been secured.

The municipality has given the Cobequid Cultural Society the go-ahead to use land next to a future park-and-ride lot on Margeson Drive.

Ray Smith, a founding member of the organization, said there are big plans for the site.

Ideal location

The proposed arts centre would include a 750-seat theatre, a 200-seat dinner theatre, an art gallery and a youth space.

"We went to that size to make it economically viable and be able to bring in shows," said Smith.

The municipality has also agreed to allow theatre patrons to use the 500-car parking lot in the evenings.

Smith said the location makes it ideal for both the local community and people driving in from St. Margaret's Bay, Windsor or Truro without having to travel into Halifax.

$22M cost

"Just drive right up to the theatre, have dinner and go to the show," said Smith.

"There's just nothing outside the city, and it's almost impossible to get into the city and find a parking spot."

The new complex could cost up $22 million. Smith said there are corporate sponsors willing to step up now that there's a site, and the society hopes to get some financial assistance from various levels of government.