Heavy snow and high winds are set to wallop Nova Scotia on Monday.

Two low pressure systems will come together just north of Long Island on Sunday. The resulting weather system will rapidly strengthen and move to a position just south of Yarmouth, N.S., then slowly pass east.

Due to this being a slower system, there is the potential for some very high snowfall amounts for much of the province.

High snowfall amounts

The strength of the system will drive strong east and northeast winds.

The snow begins near or just after midnight Monday in the southwest of Nova Scotia.

It is forecast to spread across the mainland and into Cape Breton through the morning and into the afternoon.

Winds up to 100 km/h

The snow will be heavy at times and accompanied by increasingly gusty east and northeast winds.

Some gusts could reach a range of 70 to 100 km/h, strongest on exposed areas of the coast.

Periods of whiteout conditions should be expected on Monday, as well as significant snow drifts.

The winds will drive a rough and pounding surf and extra caution should be taken around the coast especially during high tides on Monday.

60 cm of snow

Snowfall amounts will be highly varied across the province.

Some of the heavier bands of snow are expected to pass through southwestern Nova Scotia bringing local amounts of 40 to 60 centimetres.

Additionally lingering bands of snow around the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia will allow some accumulation to continue Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Much of the rest of Nova Scotia can expect 15 to 30 centimetres.

Ice pellets or rain

This includes parts of Yarmouth, Shelburne, and possibly Queens County where mixing in of ice pellets or even rain is possible.

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts regarding the storm. Updates will be posted on Facebook.