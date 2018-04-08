Skip to Main Content
Up to 30cm of snow on the way for parts of Nova Scotia

Pictou and Guysborough counties up to Cape Breton are under a winter storm warning, while a snowfall warning is issued for Halifax County and Colchester County.

Northeastern Nova Scotia could see up to 30cm, Environment Canada says

Parts of Nova Scotia could see up to 30 cm of snow on Sunday. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Don't put away those winter jackets just yet.

Halifax County and Colchester County are expecting 15 to 20 cm of snow on Sunday, while Cape Breton may see up to 30 cm.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Antigonish, Guysborough, Pictou, Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Cape Breton counties as well as metro Sydney.

Snow is expected to begin this afternoon, as a low pressure system brings strong northwesterly winds and blowing snow.

Environment Canada is calling for "hazardous conditions" this evening and overnight and reduced visibility.

A snowfall warning, which is less severe than a winter storm warning, has also been issued for Halifax County and Colchester County, with up to 20 cm of snow expected in those areas.

