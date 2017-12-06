A proposed name change for the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities has some members questioning whether the new moniker sets the right tone.

The UNSM — as the organization is also known — plans to change its name to the Federation of Nova Scotia Municipalities.

That has the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's concerned about how the new acronym — FNSM — will sound when spoken out loud, specifically when the first two letters are slurred together.

"If you say it in the right tone, and the right direction, it doesn't come out very well at all," Warden Michael Mosher said Tuesday.

Michael Mosher is warden of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's. (Submitted by District of St. Mary's)

"I try to avoid that sort of language as best I can, especially in a professional or political scene. And I think for the UNSM … to go to this, I think they would lose a little bit of respect in some circles."

Mosher knows of councillors from at least three other municipalities who have similar concerns. He's sent a letter to the UNSM on behalf of his council.

"We would hate to, after the fact, say, 'Didn't you know that?'"

The name change was prompted by a request from member municipalities to rebrand, said UNSM president and Colchester County councillor Geoff Stewart.

"The name union was synonymous with labour movement and there was always calls to the office regarding that sort of mandate … people looking for consultation with labour," he said.

UNSM president Geoff Stewart he's only received one letter of concern about the new name. (Submitted by UNSM)

A consultant was hired, and the proposed new name was presented to membership in November.

"It seemed to be received quite well," said Stewart, who said he's only received the one letter of concern.

As to the "FN" issue, Stewart has a solution. Don't use the acronym, just the full name. Although Federation of Nova Scotia Municipalities a mouthful, Stewart believes it will catch on.

Mosher is not so sure.

"I'm not a fan of acronyms at all. But when you have to explain why you don't want to use it, that right there will be a conversation itself," he said.