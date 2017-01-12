Nova Scotia high school students seeking scholarships at universities in the province won't need reference letters from their teachers, according to the Association of Atlantic Universities.

Many university entrance scholarships require students to have at least one academic reference. Public school teachers have refused to write those letters as a part of their work-to-rule job action during the contract dispute with the province.

Teachers started work-to-rule on Dec. 5, and arrive 20 minutes before class starts, and leave 20 minutes after school ends. They no longer organize after-school events like plays, concerts and sports games, or write reference letters.

Members and supporters of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union took to the streets to protest after talks with province broke off in November. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Many universities in the province have altered their scholarship requirements to take this into account, according to Corina Kent, the director of operations with the Association of Atlantic Universities. The association represents the interests of the universities across the region.

Here's what the following universities had to say about their scholarship requirements:

Saint Mary's University

At Saint Mary's University, admission does not require a reference letter. For scholarships, the university encourages students to apply as soon as they can (the deadline for many is in March). For Nova Scotia students, reference letters will not be required for scholarship applications.

Acadia University

Acadia University is waiving the requirement for Nova Scotia students to provide an academic letter of reference as part of the scholarship application for the 2017-18 year.

Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., is about an hour drive from Halifax.

This will remain in effect until such time as the province of Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union come to an agreement.

Cape Breton University

Cape Breton University does not currently require reference letters for undergraduate scholarships or programs.

Dalhousie University

Dalhousie University says it will ensure there are no negative impacts to Nova Scotia students related to awarding Dalhousie-administered scholarships if they are unable to obtain a letter from their school.

Reference letters are not required for the general entrance award application, which is what students submit for Dalhousie entrance scholarships.

Dalhousie University is one of the biggest universities in Atlantic Canada. (CBC)

For any external or donor related scholarships that have a letter of reference component, the university says it will develop an alternative procedure to ensure Nova Scotia students are given equal consideration. This will depend on agreement with the donors supplying the scholarships.

Mount Saint Vincent University

Not all of Mount Saint Vincent University's entrance scholarships require letters of reference, but the presidential scholarship, the university's top entrance scholarship, normally does require an academic letter of reference.

Mount Saint Vincent University is a small school with about 4,000 students. (Mount Saint Vincent University/Facebook)

No student applicant will be "disadvantaged" if letters cannot be provided due to work-to-rule. The committee that oversees scholarships is meeting Jan. 16 to determine how to ensure fairness for all applicants.

NSCAD University

Letters of reference from teachers are not a requirement for receiving scholarships at NSCAD University.

NSCAD University is a fine arts school in Halifax. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

All new students are automatically considered for an entrance scholarship if they apply before March 1 for enrolment in the fall semester.

St. Francis Xavier University

St. Francis Xavier University does require two reference letters for scholarship consideration. Typically, one of the references must be academic.

The university is allowing Nova Scotia students to submit two character references during the work-to-rule job action.