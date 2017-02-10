Representatives from five universities are in a Halifax courtroom today to ask a judge to order the Nova Scotia Teachers Union to allow student teachers into the classroom.

In order to graduate with a bachelor of education degree in Nova Scotia, student teachers require a minimum of 15 weeks of practicum.

But the union that represents the province's 9,300 public school teachers is refusing to allow those education students in classrooms as part of a work-to-rule campaign that began in December.

Acadia University, Cape Breton University, Mount Saint Vincent University, St. Francis Xavier University and Université Sainte-Anne filed papers on Jan. 30 in Nova Scotia Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the NSTU.

All five universities have education faculties. They say at least 300 students are in danger of not graduating because of NSTU work-to-rule.

On Thursday, nearly 80 per cent of Nova Scotia teachers voted to reject a tentative agreement between their union and the provincial government, the third time in a little more than a year that members have vetoed a deal.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from the court hearing.

The Association of Atlantic Universities said the legal action against the NSTU alleges the union is in violation of the Education Act by not accepting or supervising student teachers. Section 31 of the act requires teachers to admit student teachers into their classrooms, as well as supervise and "give them any assistance requested by the instructors."

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet has denied the union is violating the Education Act.

"We are in a legal strike position, which gives us the right to do that," Doucet told reporters on Jan. 30.