United Way Cape Breton is funding a program to help flood victims cope with lingering trauma four months after the Thanksgiving Day flood.

"So that they don't feel the only way out is suicide," said Lynn McCarron, the executive director of the organization.

The non-profit has partnered with Family Services and the Bereaved Families of Cape Breton to offer sharing and support sessions.

McCarron said in talking with flood victims, she was told of two threats of suicide. Wait times for mental-health services can run six months or a year, so McCarron decided to organize the support groups to bridge the gap.

Social worker, facilitator running sessions

"Donors would be happy to know that we're helping people with their money," said McCarron. "That there's somebody there that cares and supports them in a way that will help them be able to heal from this loss."

Wynn MacNeil, executive director of Bereaved Families of Cape Breton, said many people will be grieving what was lost in the flood. (CBC)

The sessions are run by a trained facilitator and social worker. They model the services already offered by Bereaved Families of Cape Breton.

Wynn MacNeil is their executive director. She said flood victims are most certainly experiencing grief.

"Your life, in a lot of cases, as you pictured yourself and as you pictured yourself moving forward, is gone," said MacNeil. "For a lot of people it has completely gone, so they really are going to move through those steps of grief."

MacNeil herself experienced damage to her home during the flood and said she's still unnerved by the whole thing.

"Just last week, when we had all that rain for instance," said MacNeil. "I looked out the window and saw the water rising and my knees got weak; I literally thought my knees might buckle."

MacNeil said the entire experience can also be isolating. "Coming out of the trauma of that, it's a lot of work to keep yourself solid and not living in that fear that it's all going to happen again."

Several thousand people were affected by the flood in October.

Ready to provide extra sessions

MacNeil said things have irrevocably changed for the flood victims and that it can be similar to people suffering from the loss of a loved one.

"Life is not going to be the same," said MacNeil. "But our goal is to help people move as easily as possible back into what their life is going to look like now."

The monthly sessions will be offered both in Sydney and in Glace Bay. For more information people can call 902-564-6795.

Lynn McCarron said if more sessions are needed, they'll provide them. "We'll add more staff," said McCarron. "We'll do what we can to make sure that the people who need the help get the help they need."