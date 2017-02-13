A recent investigation that found the Truro Police Service has among the highest rates of so-called "unfounded" sexual assault cases in the country has prompted an internal review by the Nova Scotia force.

Police Chief Dave MacNeil said he was surprised by the outcome of the Globe and Mail investigation that put the unfounded rate for sexual assault cases handled by the Truro force at 55 percent, based on data from 2010 to 2014.

Cases are classified as unfounded when an investigator doesn't believe a crime occurred or was attempted. According to the Globe and Mail investigation, the national rate is one in five.

Possible errors in classification

MacNeil said police management initiated an internal audit on the figures following the release of the data. He told CBC's Information Morning the department doesn't receive many sexual assault files.

"If we have 16 in a year, it sounds like, you know, 50 percent are unfounded," he said. "But we're really only talking about a small number of them and we believe it's probably a coding or a scoring issue."

Dave MacNeil is chief of police in Truro.

MacNeil said a senior investigator has been tasked with examining the department's sexual assault cases from 2010 to 2016.

He said initial results from that audit suggest that in some cases, claims were improperly classified as sexual assault, resulting in a higher unfounded rate.

More trauma training needed

MacNeil said the department is committed to updating its policies and procedures around sexual assault claims, including improved training and a better awareness of trauma. MacNeil said that focus comes from relationships the police department has with local service providers, including the Colchester Sexual Assault Centre.

"Any tool we can put in our toolbox to help investigate these complex investigations, we're happy to do that," he said.

Margaret Mauger, executive director of the Colchester Sexual Assault Centre, says she's disappointed but not entirely shocked by the outcome of the Globe and Mail investigation. (CBC)

The centre's executive director, Margaret Mauger, said she was "very disappointed, disheartened, but not shocked" by the results of the Globe and Mail investigation, given her experience working with sexual assault survivors.

Still, Mauger said her organization has a good working relationship with the Truro police department. She is scheduled to meet later this month with MacNeil to discuss issues around unfounded rates.

The centre will also host a training session on trauma in April, in which several members of the Truro police department will participate.

Mauger said sexual assault is a complex issue that requires not just trauma-informed police and RCMP, but a better informed court system and beyond.