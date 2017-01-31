The head of two youth centres in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says he's disheartened by a lack of municipal funding, but is hopeful things will turn around this year.

David Sawlor, executive director of the Undercurrent Youth Centres, applied to the municipality's sustainability fund last year for help establishing the new Sydney centre and was turned down.

"It seems we have the support vocally but when it comes to the dollars, we haven't got it yet," he said. "I'm hoping this is going to be a different situation in 2017."

Sawlor plans to apply again for funding to help complete Undercurrent's Sydney location, which opened this week in a former Salvation Army building.

Ongoing upgrades

The youth centre in Glace Bay has indoor skateboarding. (Christopher Walzak)

Sawlor estimates finishing a skateboard ramp and a games room will cost about $30,000.

There are also plans to install an indoor rock climbing wall and basketball nets.

The Undercurrent Centre in Glace Bay opened six years ago and now sees about 400 kids a week come through its doors.

The municipality's recreation department has partnered with the centre to provide a skateboarding school but CBRM has never provided any core funding, said Sawlor.

"It's a little bit of a frustration for me because we work with young people and we're doing, I think, a pretty big service in the community," he said.

Councillors say they would like to help

Undercurrent's new youth centre opened this week in Sydney. (Joan Weeks/CBC)

Coun. George MacDonald, who represent District 9 Glace Bay, said the municipality's sustainability fund does not cover operating costs — only new projects — which can present a roadblock for groups such as Undercurrent.

"It's almost like a catch-22 because as soon as people ask for sustainability [funding], we always say if you're not sustainable we won't give you any money."

But MacDonald said he'll do what he can to promote funding for the centre going forward.

"Put it this way, there's no better organization in my area that supports children and kids and youth and so on," he said. "It's very well-used, it's one of the more popular ones for our youth."

Only so much money

Coun. Eldon MacDonald, who represents Membertou and parts of Sydney for District 5, called the new centre a great opportunity for downtown Sydney.

"We would love to be able to fund those projects and give those kids opportunities and things to do and keep them off the streets," he said.

"But what it comes down to, we have a certain amount of money to work with, and it was a little over a million last year. We have to balance that off with trying to support as many groups as we can."

Funding advice

Applications for the sustainability fund need to be submitted before budget decisions are made later this month.

MacDonald said it will be key for Undercurrent to show it has contacted other levels of government and the potential exists to leverage other funds.

Sawlor said Undercurrent raised $50,000 of the $80,000 of the new centre through fundraising, donations and volunteer labour, but that hasn't been taken into consideration by the CBRM.

He said no level of government has contributed core funding to either centre.

"All the work we've done, and all the community people that have helped, that doesn't count," he said.