Halifax RCMP say they arrested a 22-year-old Timberlea man for drunk driving early Thursday morning after a Jeep was found flipped over in a ditch along Highway 103.

Inside was a two-year-old girl who was uninjured, police said. The driver also wasn't injured.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. in Upper Tantallon.

RCMP charged the driver with impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit. Police also called Community Services to report the incident because of the presence of the toddler.

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

RCMP said they are continuing their investigation.