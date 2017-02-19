Halifax is getting pumped for a UFC smackdown tonight.

Derrick (The Black Beast) Lewis faces Travis (Hapa) Browne in the main event at Scotiabank Centre.

The last time Halifax hosted the event was UFC Fight Night 54 in October of 2014. That drew a crowd of 10,782. Ticket prices range from $48 for the upper back bowl to $183 for floor seats.

Johny (Bigg Rigg) Hendricks makes his middleweight debut Sunday night after a run of problems making 170 pounds. The former welterweight champion lost the belt in 2014.

Welterweight Johny Hendricks takes a shot to the chin from Stephen Thompson during their UFC Fight Night 82 match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 6. (The Associated Press)

Hendricks will face Hector Lombard at 185 pounds.

Dutch mixed martial artist Stefan Struve had been on the main event card but withdrew due to injury in January.

Gavin Tucker, a former ECC champion in Atlantic Canada, is fighting Sam Sicilia in the featherweight match. Tucker signed with the UFC last month. Sicilia has fought 11 times in the UFC and is 15-7 overall.

Ryan Janes, of Newfoundland, lands a punch on Keith Berish in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Times Union Center on Dec. 9. (Getty Images)

Tucker, a Newfoundlander now training with Titans MMA in Halifax, is a perfect 9-0. He last fought in July and scored a first-round knockout.

Also tonight: