Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board (UARB) has slammed the province's largest school bus operator for running a charter service without a licence, trying to force drivers to work beyond their legal limits and attempting to cover up deficiencies and infractions.

As outlined in a ruling issued Tuesday, the provincial regulator has pulled Stock Transportation's authorization to run a charter service — but stopped just short of yanking the company's school bus licences.

Stock Transportation provides service to the Halifax Regional School Board, the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board and the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial.

Although the case under UARB investigation did not concern Stock's licence to carry children to some CSAP and HRSB schools, the regulator suggested it had concerns about all of Stock's school bus licences in light of the testimony.

The UARB has ordered company officials to appear before it again to "present recommendations to address all breaches and concerns set out in the decision as they relate to its current school bus services."

The 180-page decision is particularly critical of Troy Phinney, Stock's regional manager, describing him as lacking credibility, as well as being evasive under questioning.