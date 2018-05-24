Skip to Main Content
U.S. forecasters set to release hurricane and tropical storm predictions

Notifications

Live

U.S. forecasters set to release hurricane and tropical storm predictions

U.S. government forecasters are set to release their prediction for how many hurricanes and tropical storms they expect to form over Atlantic and Caribbean waters in the next six months.

CBC will livestream National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast at noon AT

The Associated Press ·
News conference at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s aircraft operations centre 0:00

U.S. government forecasters are set to release their prediction for how many hurricanes and tropical storms they expect to form over Atlantic and Caribbean waters in the next six months.

The six-month Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters will release their storm season outlook Thursday at the agency's aircraft operations centre in Lakeland, Fla. The facility is the base for NOAA's "hurricane hunter" aircraft that fly into storms to collect data used in storm forecasts.

CBC News will livestream the announcement starting at noon AT.

NOAA predicted that 2017 would be an above-average season, and it certainly was: A trio of devastating hurricanes — Harvey, Irma and Maria — ravaged Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and many Caribbean islands. Overall, last year saw 17 named storms, including 10 hurricanes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us