A 27-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton in 2016.

Tyrell Peter Dechamp of Halifax is also facing a charge of attempted murder for the shooting of a man who was 31 years old at the time of the incident, Halifax Regional Police said in a statement released Saturday morning.

Dechamp was arrested on Friday in connection with the shooting deaths at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

Police said they took him back to Halifax on Friday. Dechamp is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face the charges.

Deaths connected

Richards, 29, and Clayton, 23, were shot and killed within two days of each other in April 2016.

Police say Richards, who was a former St. Francis Xavier University basketball star and ex-Halifax Rainmen player, was found dead in a house on Cook Avenue in Halifax on April 17, 2016.

Tyrell Peter Dechamp, 27, of Halifax has been charged in relation to the shooting deaths of Tyler Richards, left, and Naricho Clayton. (Atlantic Funeral Homes/Facebook)

Two days later, police responded to shots fired on Gottingen Street and found two men inside a vehicle. Clayton, who was from Dartmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 31-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said at the time they believed the deaths were connected.

Police say he'll also be facing a charge of being unlawfully large in relation to a Canada-wide arrest warrant that was issued in April 2016.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact police.