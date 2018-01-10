A 27-year-old Halifax man accused in two shooting deaths must wait another two weeks while lawyers sort out who will represent him on the first-degree murder charges.

Tyrell Peter Dechamp appeared by video link from jail on Wednesday morning. He was arrested last month at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., where he was completing a sentence on earlier convictions related to a stabbing and an aggravated assault.

The first-degree murder charges relate to the deaths of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton, who were gunned down within two days of one another in April 2016. They were among a spate of killings of young black men that plagued the city that year.

Tyrell Peter Dechamp is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton. (Halifax Regional Police)

Dechamp is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man at the same time as Clayton.

A representative for Nova Scotia Legal Aid said Wednesday they are still searching for lawyers willing to take on the case.

Dechamp's case will return to court on Jan. 24.