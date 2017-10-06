Only one of three men accused of killing Tylor McInnis is still facing a murder charge.

Shawntez Neco Downey, Daniel Romeo Downey and Nicco Alexander Smith were each facing a charge of first-degree murder in McInnis's death. His body was found in the trunk of a stolen car that was abandoned in North Preston, N.S., in August 2016.

A preliminary inquiry for the three accused wrapped up Friday in provincial court in Dartmouth.

Judge Elizabeth Buckle gave her decision, but could not give her reasons because she lost her voice and could not speak above a whisper.

Other charges remain

In her brief address to a packed courtroom, Buckle said she was committing Shawntez Downey to stand trial on a charge of second-degree murder. Daniel Downey and Nicco Smith are now charged as accessories after the fact.

Shawntez Downey and Daniel Downey, who are brothers, are charged with unlawful confinement. They are accused of detaining McInnis's friend, Liam Thompson, on the same night McInnis was murdered.

The Downey brothers are also facing kidnapping charges involving McInnis.

Shawntez Downey is facing a charge of attempted murder for an alleged attack on Liam Thompson the same night.

McInnis's murder was one of spate of killings of young black men that happened in the space of just a few weeks in 2016.

Written decision coming next week

Buckle will deliver the reasons behind her decision next week. However, those reasons and the evidence and arguments presented at the preliminary inquiry, are all banned from publication.

The case will move to Nova Scotia Supreme Court later this month when lawyers will discuss their next steps.