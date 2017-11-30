One of three men charged in connection with the August 2016 death of Tylor McInnis is being released from jail under strict conditions.

The lawyer for Nicco Alexander Smith appeared Thursday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for approval of release conditions that include house arrest and a $100,000 surety.

Smith is charged with robbery and being an accessory after the fact in the death of McInnis. The 26-year-old's body was found in the trunk of a stolen car in a cemetery in North Preston on Aug. 23, 2016.

Smith will be confined to his home and only allowed out three hours a week to deal with personal needs and for emergency appointments. Three women have pledged a total surety of $100,000 to ensure Smith abides by his release conditions.

Police are seen at the St. Thomas Baptist Church cemetery in August 2016 where the body of Tylor McInnis was discovered. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Two others are charged in the homicide: Shawntez Neco Downey, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, and his younger brother Daniel Romeo Downey, who is charged with robbery and being an accessory.

Two of the three lawyers representing the men voiced concern in court Thursday about how long it is taking to bring the case to trial. The trial before a judge and jury is scheduled to begin Feb. 19, 2019.

"Nobody's particularly thrilled with those dates," lawyer Pat MacEwen said in court .

Lawyer Mark Bailey agreed, saying waiting more than a year for a trial is "problematic." Both lawyers asked the court to look for earlier dates.