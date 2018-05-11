Woman breaks ankle jumping from 2nd-storey window during Dartmouth fire

Two women were taken to hospital and several pets died in a Dartmouth, N.S., house fire late Thursday night.

Pat Kline, acting division commander for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said the call came in shortly after 11 p.m. to a two-storey apartment building at the end of High Street.

When the first of 10 fire crews arrived, they found "heavy fire conditions" on the second floor and an injured woman who had jumped to escape.

"There was a woman who jumped already before they arrived, who was out front saying her mother was still trapped in the structure," said Kline.

He said crews acted quickly, getting a ladder around the building up to the second floor to save the woman's mother.

According to a news release from the Canadian Red Cross, which is assisting the people displaced by the blaze, the woman who jumped broke her ankle in the fall. She was released from hospital early Friday morning while her mother remains in hospital being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Too early to determine cause

The Red Cross also said two other adults and three children escaped unhurt from the building's first-floor unit.

Unfortunately, said Kline, crews found several pets in the structure and were unable to save them.

Kline said said the fire was contained to the second floor. He said it's still too early to say what the cause of the fire was or where, specifically, it started.

"There was so much fire involvement showing on three sides when the fire crews arrived that it would be hard to determine that for a little while," he said.

The amount of damage to the building is not yet clear, said Kline, who said that he couldn't say how much of the damage was just contents burning or the structure itself.

"The contents burning can vent out windows and make it look really, really bad — and still be quite serious but the building itself could still be salvageable," said Kline.

"The crews did a great job. It was a fairly well-advanced fire and they did a good job keeping it to where it was and dealing with the rescue."