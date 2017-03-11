Two men with gunshot wounds are expected to survive after a "Good Samaritan" picked them up and dropped them off at the Dartmouth General Hospital Saturday afternoon.

"They were dropped off by a Good Samaritan that apparently had seen them, noted they were injured and transported them to the hospital," said Halifax Regional Police Staff Sgt. Bill Morris.

Halifax Regional Police are no longer working on the case because the shooting happened in RCMP jurisdiction.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was found on Lake Major Road in Westphal, but police haven't yet revealed where the two men were shot.

​"It appears this vehicle was in some sort of a collision," said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

It's not clear if the two men were shot before they were in the vehicle or while they were inside.

"Our members have confirmed that it is connected to this investigation, but from that point on they'll look elsewhere to see if there is any other scenes they have to look into," said Hutchinson.

RCMP were alerted to the vehicle after receiving a complaint about it being off the road.