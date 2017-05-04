Two men are facing charges after an 18-year-old reported being confronted with a sawed-off shotgun in the garage of his home on Inverary Drive Wednesday night in Dartmouth.

According to a release from Halifax Regional Police, the victim said he and a friend were sitting in the garage when three men walked in, demanded some items and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at them. The victim's friend then sprayed the gun-wielding intruder with pepper spray.

The suspects took some of the victim's property and ran away.

The victims gave 911 staff a description of the suspects, and police officers who were on patrol in the area spotted three men who matched the description running along Helene Avenue.

With help from a police dog, the suspects were caught around the Ira Settle sportsfield. Officers also found the stolen property and the shotgun.

Two 18-year-olds are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on May 4. One is from Dartmouth and is facing two robbery charges, and one is from Cole Harbour and is facing robbery and firearm-related charges. Police have not released information about what happened to the third suspect.